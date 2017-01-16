20th Annual Arctic Run Model Railroad Show Returns to Stevens Point

City Times Staff

The Arctic Run Model Railroad show and sale is returning to the Holiday Inn Convention Center Jan. 21 and 22.

The Central Wisconsin Model Railroaders invite families, friends and anyone curious about model railroading to visit the Show and learn about the “World’s Greatest Hobby.”

The purpose of the show is to allow the guests to see what the hobby of model railroading is all about. Each model railroad is a unique work of art and reflects the particular interests of the modeler or club building their layout.

Members of the clubs displaying their layouts are always happy to talk with guests and explain how they have built their railroad empires.

The guests attending the show will enjoy viewing the latest in radio and computer controlled trains running on many of nine portable layouts on display. Visitors will be able to view HO scale, N scale and O scale layouts and learn the advantages of each scale.

One layout depicts Central Wisconsin with familiar locations such as Stevens Point, Waupaca and Junction City prominently displayed. An accurate model of the Junction City deport, that served both the Milwaukee Road and the Soo Line, will bring back memories for many Central Wisconsin residences.

More than 60 vendors will also be in attendance.

The Central Wisconsin Model Railroaders was founded as a non-profit educational organization in 1987 for individuals with interest in model railroading to come together and share their hobby. Part of the proceeds from the show and sale go to support various community non-profit organizations.

To keep the show an affordable family outing, CWMR admission prices are, $4 for adults and $2 for children 12 to 17. Children 11 and younger are free.

A family rate with several children will pay no more than $12 in admission.

The Holiday Inn Convention Center is located at 1001 Amber Ave. in Stevens Point.