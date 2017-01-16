BREAKING: School Closed Tuesday

City Times Staff

Officials from the Stevens Point Public School District have canceled school on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

All parochial schools are also closed on Tuesday.

The move comes only hours after an early release for students on Monday with the looming threat of ice-covered roads, thanks to a sleet/rain storm moving through the area.

“After carefully monitoring the weather that has moved into our area, the decision has been made to close school for Tuesday,” a news release from the district reads in part. “We believe this will be the safest option for students.”

All after school activities scheduled in the district are also canceled.