Dance Company to Perform at Sentry’s @1800

For the City Times

DEC The Company will perform Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7 PM at Sentry Theater @1800.

The company consists of 14 dancers from SPASH, Pacelli and Ben Franklin Junior High School. Ballet, jazz, modern, tap and contemporary dances will be performed. Some dances demonstrate technique, some strive for artistry, some are process-based and some provide entertainment.

Choreography was designed by students, instructors and guest artists, including UW-Madison Dance Department faculty.

Dance Education Center founded DEC The Company in 2015 with the mission to provide a pre-professional experience for dancers to develop artistry, create works that demonstrate a high level of composition and choreography and embrace additional performance opportunities, while supporting fellow company members holistically.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available at the door or by calling DEC at (715) 295-0297. Proceeds will benefit the Playhouse Theatre Group of Central Wisconsin.