For the City Times

Due to inclement weather, all Mid-State locations will be closed Jan. 16, 2017 beginning at 3 PM.

The early release comes in the face of a pending winter storm. A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will begin mid-afternoon and continuing overnight, making roads extremely slippery with ice glaze.

Motorists are asked to use caution on the roadways, and avoid travel if possible.