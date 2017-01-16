NEW: Schools to Close Early Monday

HomeTop StoriesNEW: Schools to Close Early Monday

Bliss Educational Services Center. (City Times photo)

City Times Staff

Officials from the Stevens Point School District have announced all schools are releasing two hours early on Monday, Jan. 16.

Parochial schools are also releasing early. All after-school activities and afternoon 4K is also canceled.

The early release comes in the face of a pending winter storm. A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will begin mid-afternoon and continuing overnight, making roads extremely slippery with ice glaze.

High school students are being released at 12:58 PM; junior highs let out at 12:55 PM and elementary school students are being released at 1:35 PM.

Check back for updates.

