NEW: Schools to Close Early Monday

Officials from the Stevens Point School District have announced all schools are releasing two hours early on Monday, Jan. 16.

Parochial schools are also releasing early. All after-school activities and afternoon 4K is also canceled.

The early release comes in the face of a pending winter storm. A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will begin mid-afternoon and continuing overnight, making roads extremely slippery with ice glaze.

High school students are being released at 12:58 PM; junior highs let out at 12:55 PM and elementary school students are being released at 1:35 PM.

