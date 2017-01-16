Roads, Sidewalks Slick This Afternoon: NWS

City Times Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of Portage Co. beginning at 3 PM on Monday.

The advisory is in effect noon Tuesday, Jan. 17.

A storm system coming from the west will bring a mixed precipitation of snow, ice and sleet this afternoon, and will be continuing into tonight.

Snow and ice are expected to accumulate one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch glaze. A total of up to an inch can be expected in local areas.

The sleet and freezing rain will result roadways and sidewalks becoming extremely slippery.

The storm is expected to diminish Tues. morning. Check back for recent updates.