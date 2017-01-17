City Invites Public to Participate in Housing Survey

City Times Staff

The City of Stevens Point has invited the public to take party in a survey about housing in the Stevens Point area.

The study is a first step in creating housing diversity, according to the Redevelopment Authority. The city has contracted with MSA Professional Services to conduct the study.

“Diverse housing options are important to the health of the local economy and community,” the study reads in part.

MSA will also conduct meetings and interviews in the city to learn more about the city’s housing needs. The survey is open to non-residents of the city as well.

Details of the survey will be discussed as a public meeting in Mary.

The survey can be found here.

Anyone having technical difficulties with the survey, please contact Becky Binz at MSA Professional Services, Inc. at bbinz@msa-ps.com.

Anyone with questions should contact Michael Ostrowski, City of Stevens Point Director of Community Development at 346-1568 or mostrowski@stevenspoint.com.