URGENT: Icy Roads Keep Schools Closed Wednesday

City Times Staff

Officials from the Stevens Point School District have announced there will be no school again on Wed., Jan. 18.

Parochial schools are also closed Wednesday.

The closure continues due to icy road way conditions, particularly in rural areas.

“After carefully monitoring road conditions throughout the day, contacting municipalities, and test driving several of our rural routes, we have found that road conditions in our outlying communities, where 75 percent of our bus routes travel, are not safe for bus travel or student transportation,” an email from the district reads in part. “Given that information, the decision has been made to close school for Wednesday. We believe this will be the safest option for students and staff. A decision on after school activities and events will be made by noon tomorrow.”

This decision has not been made lightly, and we appreciate your understanding and patience as we work with our municipal partners to ensure the safe transportation of our students.

Students will make up the lost day at the end of the school year, according to Sarah O’Donnell, communications director for the district.