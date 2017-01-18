From the Editor’s Desk: City Times Becomes Wednesday Newspaper

Loyal Readers-

We’ve got some exciting news.

No doubt, many of you have watched the City Times grow since its inception in 2010. Many of our changes were made to keep up with desires and wishes of our longtime readers.

In that vein, we’ve changed our publication date: we are no longer a Saturday newspaper.

Starting Jan. 18, you’ll see our print newspaper at newsstands, or on your front step, every Wednesday. This gives readers a chance to get important news sooner, and more time to check out weekend sales included in our coupon inserts.

Our newspaper becomes far more valuable if it comes earlier in the week; that way, it doesn’t get lost in the end-of-week shuffle. We hope you like it — and we also hope you’ll give us feedback.

Our website will remain up-to-date with the latest — and very best — in local news, and you’ll likely see some new features, too.

We want to hear from you; after all, we are public servants and hope you continue to hold us to the highest expectations.

All the Best,

Brandi Makuski

Editor-in-Chief