HomeCommunity NewsGently Used Books, DVDs Wanted for Retired Teacher ...

Gently Used Books, DVDs Wanted for Retired Teachers’ Sale

Shoppers at a SPARTA book sale. (Contributed photo)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

For the City Times

The Stevens Point Area Retired Teachers’ Association (SPARTA) is getting ready for its spring book sale in May.

Gently-used books, CDs and DVDs are being sought for the sale. Donations can be dropped off at the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum Building the fourth Monday of the month from 10 AM to 3 PM. The dates are Monday, Jan. 23; Monday, Feb. 27; and Monday March 27.

The spring sale will take place Wednesday, May 3 to Saturday May 6.

The Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum is located at 1100 Main Street. Parking is available in the rear.

For questions regarding donations or the sale, please call Nancy at (715) 344-2598

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

From the Editor’s Desk: City Times Becomes Wednesday Newspaper

Comments comments

Mid-State Closes Early due to Weather

Comments comments

Plover VFW Announces Essay Competition Winners

Comments comments

LIFE Report Coming Soon to Selected Residents

Comments comments