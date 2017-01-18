Gently Used Books, DVDs Wanted for Retired Teachers’ Sale

For the City Times

The Stevens Point Area Retired Teachers’ Association (SPARTA) is getting ready for its spring book sale in May.

Gently-used books, CDs and DVDs are being sought for the sale. Donations can be dropped off at the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum Building the fourth Monday of the month from 10 AM to 3 PM. The dates are Monday, Jan. 23; Monday, Feb. 27; and Monday March 27.

The spring sale will take place Wednesday, May 3 to Saturday May 6.

The Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum is located at 1100 Main Street. Parking is available in the rear.

For questions regarding donations or the sale, please call Nancy at (715) 344-2598