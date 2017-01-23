Robert A. (Bob) Shannon, 88 of Plover, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, January 21, 2017 at the House of the Dove, Marshfield, Wis.

Bob was born January 1, 1929 to the late Emil and Ruth (Strong) Shannon.

He graduated from P.J. Jacobs High school in 1946.

He entered the U.S. Army on September 25, 1948, in Stevens Point. He served his country for almost four years during the Korean War. He was in the First Cavalry Division; 7th US Cavalry Regiment. He attained the rank of Sergeant First Class. During this time he received the Occupation Medal (Japan) Combat Infantry Badge, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation Badge, and Korean Service Medal with 5 Bronze Service Stars. He was honorably discharged on June 5, 1952. He was a member of American Legion Plover Post #543.

He married Joan Adams, the love of his life, September 13, 1954 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church Plover, Wis. Bob worked at Consolidated Papers, Biron Division, for 41 years, and retired as a supervisor in 1988.

After retirement Bob and Joan enjoyed their summers up north at their campsite in Minocqua, Wis. and their winters in Mesa, Ariz. Bob loved spending time with his family; he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, listening to music, ballroom dancing with his wife and watching sports on TV. He loved having his grandchildren spend time with them at their summer place so he could take them fishing.

In May 2013 he was able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. accompanied by his son Mark.

Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years Joan, children Mark (Judy) Shannon, Cori (Gunnar) Hedman, Kim (Sean) Gullickson. His grandchildren: Aaron, Abby (Paul), Chelsea, Megan (Jeremy), Carl, Ian, and Katie, and his sister June Holtz, Las Vegas, NV. Brother in law Ray Adams, Stevens Point, Sister in law Janet Shannon, Tomahawk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, LaVerne and Ronnie, two sisters Lorraine and Bonnie. Brother-in-law Hal Holtz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday January 27, 2017, at 11 AM at St. Bronislava Catholic Church, 3200 Plover Road Plover. Rev. Edward Shuttleworth will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the parish cemetery.

Visitation is on Friday from 9 AM until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers a memorial in Robert’s name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family.

For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff of the eighth floor oncology department, the fourth floor palliative care unit of St. Joseph Hospital Marshfield and the staff at the House of the Dove, Marshfield, for their loving care of Bob.