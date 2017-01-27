Photo of the Day: Business is Booming

City Times Staff

Bakery assistant Abby Straley, 18, and Paul Koch (right) prepare for lunch in the kitchen of Kochies Cookies on Jan. 27.

The cookie and cake shop debuted its expanded menu on Tuesday, which includes grilled sandwiches on homemade bread.

“We’d planned to do this before Christmas but there was a lot to put together,” said Koch, who owns the bakery.

New offerings at the bakery include various sandwiches on white, wheat or Cuban bread, chips or a cookie available during lunch hours, 11 AM to 2 PM Tues. through Fri. and 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday. A kid’s grilled cheese sandwich is also available.

Kochies Cookies will continue to offer fresh-baked cookies, pastries and made-to-order cakes.

“It’s been plenty busy,” Koch said. “It’s been a lot more popular than I’d thought it would be.”

Kochies Cookies is located inside Design Coach at 75 Sunset Blvd.