High-Speed Chase Ends with Saving Suicidal Man

City Times Staff

Portage Co. deputies and Stevens Point police on Saturday were involved in a high-speed chase with a suicidal man.

Dispatchers received a notice from Oneida Co. law enforcement that a 30-year-old suspect from that country had stolen a vehicle and was sending suicidal text messages to the car’s owner. The suspect was reportedly on his way to Maryland.

Police located the vehicle inside Stevens Point shortly before 11 AM, but when the driver spotted police he fled east on Hwy. 66 “at a high rate of speed”, according to a news release from the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office. Officers then lost the vehicle, but deputies were able to relocate the car in the Town of Sharon a short time later.

The pursuit exceeded speeds of 100 miles and hour, the release said.

The driver finally pulled over near Highways 66 and 49 in the Town of Alban. Deputies approached and ordered the man to exit the car, but he refused, and then used a knife to cut his own throat.

Officers immediately swarmed the vehicle, removing the driver and applying life-saving measures. He was taken by ambulance to St. Michael’s Hospital and is currently listed in serious condition. He is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene, along with Rosholt Area First Responders and the Rosholt Fire Department.

The man’s name is not being release at this time. It was not immediately known if he would face any charges.

*More as we have it.