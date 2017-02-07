Point, Rapids Groups to Host Progressive Speaker

City Times Staff

Two League of Women Voters groups are hosting a progressive speaker in Plover on Feb. 18.

The League of Women Voters of the Stevens Point Area and the Wisconsin Rapids Area League of Women Voters are sponsoring a talk by Bill Lueders, managing editor of The Progressive, a Madison-based magazine focusing on grassroots progressive politics and activism.

Lueders worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism until taking a job at The Progressive. He also authored a biography of the late former Progressive editor Erwin Knoll entitled Enemy of the State.

Lueders’ presentation is titled “The Importance of Public Information and Telling the Truth”.

The presentation will be held at the Plover Municipal Center, 2400 Post Rd., at 10 AM on Feb. 18. The talk is free and open to the public.