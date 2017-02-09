Schierl, Customers Raise $5,000 for Salvation Army

City Times Staff

Team Schierl Companies this week donated a hefty check to the Salvation Army.

Each year, the company participates in the “counter top” Red Kettle campaign, which takes in spare change at the register following a customer’s purchase, and sells paper kettles for display on the walls of its various Portage Co. locations.

Thanks to donations from the public and employees, the company raised $5,000.

Bob Quam, director of operations for the Salvation Army of Portage Co., said he was “thankful” for the donation from Schierl.

“They truly care for the community they live and work in,” he added.

Co-CEO of TSC Fritzl Schierl said he was grateful for the show of support.

“With the help of our The Store guests and our associates, we are able to make an impact on so many local lives affected and supported through their services,” Schierl said.