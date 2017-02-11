15th Year of Passport to Paradise – Shake, Rattle, and Rolling for Local Kids

For the City Times

The Boys & Girls Club of Portage County and the Stevens Point Area YMCA hosted their 15th annual Passport to Paradise event on Jan. 20, and it was another fantastic year and a night that won’t soon be forgotten.

This year’s theme, Nifty ’50s, included food inspired by a ’50s diner theme, live music from the band Little Vito and the Torpedoes, a 50/50 raffle and an abundant silent auction.

This year there were around 400 attendees and the event raised over $36,000.

The Boys & Girls Club and the YMCA have already scheduled next year’s event for Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. The theme is “Hollywood”.