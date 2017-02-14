Send Us Your Candidate Endorsements

City Times Staff

The Stevens Point City Times is now seeking open letters for the spring election.

In Stevens Point, three races are contested for the City Council: incumbent George Doxtator is being challenged by candidate Tori Jennings in District 1; District 3 is being sought by newcomers Chris Villarreal and Cindy Nebel; and Polly Dalton is challenging incumbent Mary McComb for District 9.

Councilwoman Meleesa Johnson is running unopposed in District 5, as is Alder Mary Kneebone is District 7. Councilman Shaun Morrow is also running unopposed in District 11.

City Clerk John Moe, City Attorney Andrew Beveridge and City Comptroller/Treasurer Corey Ladick are all running for reelection unopposed.

In the Village of Plover, incumbent Thomas Davies is running unopposed for village president.

In Ward 1, Fred La Rosa is also running for reelection unopposed. Allen Haga Jr. is challenging incumbent Anton Anday in Ward 2, while Trustee Steve Fritz is being challenged by Larry Schweitz

Amy Dailey, Trish Baker, Dewey Gantz and Christina Scott are eyeing seats on the Stevens Point Area Public School Board. Three three-year seats and one one-year seat are up for election in April.

Letters must be limited to 250 words and contain the author’s full name, municipality of residence and daytime phone number.

Send your letters to: EDITOR, Stevens Point City Times, 73 Sunset Blvd., Stevens Point, Wis., 54481 or via email to: bmakuski@mmclocal.com.

Deadline for all candidate endorsement letters is March 10 at 5 PM.