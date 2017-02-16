HomeLocal BusinessMC Sports to File Bankruptcy

MC Sports to File Bankruptcy

MC Sports in Plover will soon close its doors. (City Times photo)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

City Times Staff

Michigan-based MC Sports has announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week.

The company has begun liquidating all 68 of its stores, including one location in Plover, according to a news release.

MC Sports announced several weeks ago it already planned to close its store in Crossroads Commons, and is currently holding a clearance sale to help move the last of the merchandise. The store opened in 2006.

MC Sports is located at 1200 Commons Circle and is open Mon. – Sat. 9 AM to 9 PM, and 10 AM to 6 PM on Sundays. A closing date has not been announced.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

$187,000 Badger 5 Ticket Sold in Stevens Point

Comments comments

The Only Constant is Change: The DOL Fiduciary Rule

Comments comments

Clancey’s Stone Lion Announces 4th Annual Shamrock Shuffle

Comments comments

Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center in Stevens Point Opens to Patients

Comments comments