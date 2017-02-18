SPASH Hockey Shuts Out Lakeland

By Sherry Noska

Panther’s varsity hockey players earned their spot in the sectional semifinals next week after an easy win over Lakeland.

The team pulled off a 5-0 shutout Thursday night at K.B. Willet Arena.

The Panthers seemed to control the puck all night. Lakeland’s goalie, Nathan Pitek was recorded with 58 saves, compared to SPASH goalie, Phil Trzebiatowski with a somewhat uneventful night with eight saves.

The first score was late in the first quarter, as Jacob Beilke found the net with an assist from Jared Jones and Cole Beilke. Just before the first period ended, Dane Hoyord hit the first of his three-goal hat-trick, assisted by Barrett Brooks and Cole Caufield.

It only took 46 seconds into the second period for Jarett Jones to score, with an assist from Brooks and Hoyord. Lakeland held SPASH off until Dane Hoyord scores the second of his three goals at 8:34, assisted by Caufield and Jones.

Third period started out with a quick goal as Hoyord found the net again, assisted by Jones and Brooks. SPASH forced Lakeland to play defense for the rest of the period.

SPASH returns to the ice Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 PM at K.B. Willet, when they face D.C. Everest.

SPASH has a record of 20-2-1.