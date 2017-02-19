4K Registration Opens Monday

For the City Times

The Stevens Point Area Public School District Point will open 4K registration on Feb. 20 at 8 AM.

Students may be enrolled if they will be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017.

Enrollment is being taken online only. Families with no computer or Internet access can sign up at Bliss Educational Services Center, 1900 Polk Street.

The district’s 4K program began in 2007 and saw 300 students the first year. Since then, the program has grown to serve an average of 550 students.

For a full listing of sites or more information, contact the district’s educational services office at (715) 345-5445, or visit go to www.PointSchools.net/4K.