HomeEducationInside the Schools4K Registration Opens Monday

4K Registration Opens Monday

Bliss Educational Services Center. (City Times photo)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

For the City Times

The Stevens Point Area Public School District Point will open 4K registration on Feb. 20 at 8 AM.

Students may be enrolled if they will be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017.

Enrollment is being taken online only. Families with no computer or Internet access can sign up at Bliss Educational Services Center, 1900 Polk Street.

The district’s 4K program began in 2007 and saw 300 students the first year. Since then, the program has grown to serve an average of 550 students.

For a full listing of sites or more information, contact the district’s educational services office at (715) 345-5445, or visit go to www.PointSchools.net/4K.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

School District Launches New Website

Comments comments

Two Suspended After Fight at SPASH

Comments comments

School Board Approves Longer Year

Comments comments

SPASH Panther Pro Shop Plans Holiday Specials

Comments comments