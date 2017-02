City Times Staff

Pull out your tents and thermal underwear- Belts’ Soft Serve is opening Friday, March 3.

Residents in the Stevens Point Area have made an annual tradition of camping overnight on the property, located at 2140 Division St., the evening before its seasonal opening.

Belts’ is prepping for it’s 37th year of selling cones, sundaes and shakes for the spring and summer season.

The window will open at 11 AM. Regular hours are 11 AM to 10 PM, seven days a week.