Photo of the Day: Before the Snow Returns

City Times Staff

Stevens Point firefighters took advantage of a little down time–and warm weather–by shooting some hoops at Station No. 1 on Feb. 21.

Temps were high again on Feb. 22, but winter weather is expected to return Thursday night.

According to the National Weather Service, a rain/snow mix is expected before 9 PM on Feb. 23, with three-to-five inches of accumulation expected by Friday.

On Friday, a mix of snow and freezing rain is expected in the mid-afternoon with a high temp of 37, with up to half an inch of accumulation possible.