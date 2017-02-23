James “Jim” Wayerski, 82

James “Jim” Wayerski, age 82 of Stevens Point, passed away at his home in the Town of Hull on Wed., Feb. 22, 2017.

He was under the care of Ministry Hospice and surrounded by his loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Rev. Dennis Stanchik will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Friends and relatives will gather to share memories on Saturday before the Mass from 9 AM to 10:15 AM at the church. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Jim was born July 22, 1934 in Portage County, the son of Frank and Rose (Ruka) Wayerski. He attended local schools and worked the family farm. He married Regina Lehman on Oct. 8, 1955 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Mill Creek.

The couple settled in Rudolph and farmed their land until retiring in 1997. Jim enjoyed traveling, deer hunting, woodworking, and puzzles. He was an avid Packer fan, but most of all loved his family.

He is survived by his four children: Leonard (Debra) Wayerski; Sharon (James) Scipior; Denice (Jerry) Brock, all of Junction City; Debra (Robert) Dobbe, Wisconsin Rapids; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and one more on the way. His angel, Carolyn Glodowski; three sisters: Theresa (Norbert) Strojny; MaryAnn Wojtalewicz, both of Stevens Point; Delores (Erv) Mews, Junction City; three brothers-in-law: Henry (Betty) Lehman; Louis (Frances) Lehman, both of Junction City; Bernice Kuklinski, Hatley; and one sister-in-law: Pat Lehman, Stevens Point.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Regina in 2004, four brothers, and four sisters.

