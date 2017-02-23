Public Meeting Scheduled for Sex Offender Release

By Brandi Makuski

A public meeting will be held on March 7 to discuss to upcoming release of violent sex offender.

Jason Staves, 42, is currently a resident of Sand Ridge Treatment Center in Mauston, where he’s been involuntarily committed as a sexually violent person since 1997. After completing a rigid treatment program, Staves’ supervised release to Portage Co. was approved on Feb. 10, despite objections by Portage Co. District Attorney Louis Molepske, Sheriff Mike Lukas and State Rep. Katrina Shankland.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections, Staves was charged with five counts of child sex assault after grooming a 13-year-old boy he lived with prior to sexually assaulting him on four occasions, then threatened harm to the child if he told anyone.

Staves will be placed on Intensive Supervision, and will be subject to the Wis. Department of Corrections Electronic Monitoring Program, as well as Global Positioning System (GPS) monitoring.

Staves will be the second violent sex offender released to the Town of Alban. Peter R. Yogerst, 41, was placed in a Dept. of Health Services house at 4068 St. Hwy. 49 near Rosholt in early January.

Yogerst was convicted in 1994 on charges of second-degree sexual assault and intimidating a witness after he forced his way into a home and raped the woman living there.

The community notification meeting will be held Tuesday, March 7 at 6 PM at the Central Wisconsin

Electric Coop, 10401 Lystul Rd. in Rosholt.

Representatives from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Portage County District Attorney’s Office, Wis. Department of Corrections, Wis. Department of Family Services and the Wis. Sex Offender Registry Program will be on hand to answer questions.

Staves is expected to be placed in the home by March 12.