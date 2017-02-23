Sheriff’s Office to Hold CCW Class in April

City Times Staff

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office will host another Concealed Carry Weapons class in April.

The class is taught by deputies who are certified as Dept. of Justice Firearms Instructors, and is the actual class developed by the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice for a CCW permit.

A basic handgun safety course and live fire practice will also be held immediately after the class.

The Concealed Carry class will be held at the Portage Co. Annex from 8 AM to noon on April 22, followed by the handgun safety class from 12 PM to 4 PM at the Dewey Shooting Range.

The cost is $40 for either the CCW class or the basic handgun course; students who take both courses will only pay $60.

Spots are expected to fill quickly. To register, or for more information, call the sheriff’s office at (715) 346-1443.