HomeCommunity NewsSheriff’s Office to Hold CCW Class in April

Sheriff’s Office to Hold CCW Class in April

The Portage Co. Law Enforcement handgun range in Dewey. (Contributed photo)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

City Times Staff

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office will host another Concealed Carry Weapons class in April.

The class is taught by deputies who are certified as Dept. of Justice Firearms Instructors, and is the actual class developed by the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice for a CCW permit.

A basic handgun safety course and live fire practice will also be held immediately after the class.

The Concealed Carry class will be held at the Portage Co. Annex from 8 AM to noon on April 22, followed by the handgun safety class from 12 PM to 4 PM at the Dewey Shooting Range.

The cost is $40 for either the CCW class or the basic handgun course; students who take both courses will only pay $60.

Spots are expected to fill quickly. To register, or for more information, call the sheriff’s office at (715) 346-1443.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

SPASH Students Shine at Business Challenge

Comments comments

Walk Wisconsin Celebrates 13th Year in June

Comments comments

Rep. Shankland to Hold Office Hours on Friday

Comments comments

She Said Yes: Couple Gets Engaged at Local Restaurant

Comments comments