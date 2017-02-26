David John Frymark, 63, died on Sunday, February 20, 2017 in Wausau.

A Memorial Service for David is planned for the spring. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.

David was born Dec. 28, 1953, in Stevens Point, the son of Joseph and Carol (Glodowski) Frymark. David was a 1971 graduate of Pacelli High School where he excelled in academics and basketball. He went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, earning a degree in political science.

David’s career centered around the food industry. He was a successful manager at several restaurants and moved on to the position of chef at the Wausau Club.

David is survived by his son; Zachary David (Andrea) Frymark, Idaho. Siblings include Tom and Mary Frymark, Verona; Kurt and Mindy Frymark, Stevens Point; and Maribeth and Brian Steffen, Stevens Point. Nephews; Joe, Jim, Justin and Andrew. Nieces; Amy and Nicole.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dave had a very caring heart, and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

