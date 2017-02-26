Letter: Private School Vouchers Not Public’s Responsibility

To the Editor-

If I chose to have my own personal body guards or guards to protect my property or to have my own fire protection service, would it be appropriate for the state to use tax money to help me do this?

Would it be OK for the state to mandate that some of the money for community police or fire departments be taken away and given to me to have my own protection services?

I’m pretty sure most of us would answer with a resounding “NO”.

The fact, is that this is exactly what is happening with the Wisconsin Voucher Program in the Stevens Point School District.

While private religious schools have my personal support as I have many friends and family members who feel they have benefited from them, it is their personal choice and should not be the responsibility of the public to help pay for them when tax money is being taken directly from the public system and handed over to private systems and then referred to as free tuition.

Dave Way

Stevens Point