SPPD Welcomes a New Officer

City Times Staff

The Stevens Point Police Dept. has sworn in its newest police officer, Joshua Hilgart.

Hilgart, 36, is a native of Phillips. He graduated from Normandale Community College in Bloomington, Minn., and previously worked as a police officer in Williston, North Dakota.

Stevens Point was “clearly the best choice,” he said, because of the friendly community, department camaraderie and closeness to family.

Hilgart was sworn in on Feb. 27 by City Clerk John Moe before a roomful of fellow officers, along with Hilgart’s family. Mayor Mike Wiza was not present, nor were any members of the City Council.

Hilgart replaces Blake Hanson, who left SPPD to the Plover Police Dept. in January. He is the fifth new police officer to be sworn into service since the beginning of the year, due in large part for four retirements from the department.

Hilgart lives in Stevens Point with his wife and one-year-old daughter.