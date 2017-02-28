End of the Road for SPASH Girls Basketball

HomeSportsEnd of the Road for SPASH Girls Basketball

Madisyn Rogan launches a three-pointer for the Panthers. (City Times photo)

By Robert Whitmire

Hopes for a deep run in the WIAA Girls Basketball Tournament were dashed Monday night as the Panthers fell to Appleton West 55 – 42 at West.

The Terrors, seeded No. 2 in the bracket, move on to face No. 1 seeded Appleton North (24-0), a 62 – 47 winner over Oshkosh North.

The Panthers finish the season with a 10 – 14 overall record.

Madisyn Rogan led the Panther scoring with 14 points hitting 5 of 8 from the field including 2 of 3 three pointers. Maggie Negaard added 7 points with Leah Earnest and Brooke Tuszka each scoring six points.

The Panthers hit 16 of 43 from the floor including 6 of 17 from beyond the 3-point line. They went 4 of 6 from the charity stripe. West controlled the boards outrebounding the Panthers 26 – 17.

The Terrors were led by Jenna Hoffman who lit up the board with 22 points. Zoey Zuleger added thirteen.
Panther Scoring

Madisyn Rogan 14; Maggie Negaard 7; Brooke Tuszka 6; Leah Earnest 6; Rachel Sullivan 4; Halle Gregorich 3; Jenna Bohanski 2.

