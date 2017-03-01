SCORE to Offer Free Training on Business Ownership, Development

City Times Staff

The Central Wisconsin Chapter of SCORE is holding a free seminar for those interested in starting a new business.

In conjunction with the Small Business Development Center at UW-Stevens Point, the seminar entitled, “Starting and Surviving in Business: Planning for Business Success”, will be held on March 8.

The seminar will be presented by Jeff Ebel, a SCORE business mentor/volunteer and local small business owner.

According to a news release from the UW-Extension, the workshop will emphasize developing the mission statement for new and existing business owners, and what will be required to successfully manage a small business.

SCORE is a volunteer, non-profit organization that acts as counselors to America’s small business. It does not market any products, and all services are provided at no charge to clients.

The seminar will be held Wed., March 8 from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM at the Portage County Business Council, 5501 Vern Holmes Drive.

For more information, or to pre-registration, please call (715) 346-3861.