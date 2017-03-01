YMCA to Hold Family Movie Night

City Times Staff

Families of all shapes and sizes are invited to a special movie night at the Stevens Point YMCA.

The family center is showing the 1973 animated Walt Disney classic “Robin Hood” free of charge for both members and the general public.

Showing will begin at 6:45 PM on the big BMO Harris screen in the YMCA gym.

Popcorn and water are provided free of charge, and other concessions will be available for purchase.

For more information call the YMCA at (715) 342-2980 for additional information or go to spymca.org/special-events.

The YMCA is located at 1000 Division Street.