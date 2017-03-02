Photo of the Day: Ready for the Run

City Times Staff

Crews from Stevens Point Tents spend Thursday preparing the grounds of Brewery Park for Saturday’s Point Bock Run festivities.

Registration for the annual five-mile road race opens each year on New Year’s Day, and this year sold out in a record time of one hour, 44 minutes. The race is always held on the first Saturday in March.

The race starts and finishes at the Stevens Point Brewery, 2617 Water St., crossing the Wisconsin River twice.

The 2,000 race participants are grouped according to age and timed with electronic chips located inside their number bibs. A post-race party will be held in a large, heated tent at Brewery Park.

The race kicks off at noon on March 4.