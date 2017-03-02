VIDEO: Heavy Police Presence for Disturbance on East Side

City Times Staff

Several squad cars responded to a reported disturbance on Songbird Ln. in east Stevens Point on Thursday night.

At least six squad cars, along with a Stevens Point fire engine and Portage Co. ambulance were visible outside an apartment building on the 900 block of Songbird Lane, north of Hwy. 10 near El-Mezcal restaurant, shortly after 6 PM.

Deputies from the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office were using a bullhorn to attempt to lure the man outside.

According to Assistance Police Chief Tom Zenner, a caller reported a 24-year-old man was out of control and causing damage to the apartment.

Fearing for his safety and those around him, officers approached the man but he remained uncooperative.

“We were able to apprehend him with the deployment of non-lethal beanbags and a taser,” Zenner said, adding the man is now in custody. It wasn’t immediately clear what, if any, charges the man would be facing.

Along with Stevens Point police and Portage Co. deputies, a Wisconsin State Trooper also responded to the scene.

