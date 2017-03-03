Mid-State Students Give Back at Kennedy Elementary

For the City Times

Mid-State Technical College Cosmetology students had the opportunity to hone their hair-cutting skills while giving back to the community at the latest Cuts for Kids event, held on Feb. 21 at Kennedy School in Junction City.

Cuts for Kids provides free haircuts and community resources to families in need. Mid-State’s involvement at the event is part of the college’s ongoing effort to give its Cosmetology students relevant hands-on experience that effectively prepares them to be industry leaders in the workforce.

“Cuts for Kids events are great opportunities for our cosmetology program students and instructors to utilize their expertise while providing a needed service to members of our surrounding community,” said Missy Skurzewski-Servant, dean of Mid-State’s General Education & Business programs.

Mid-State’s Cosmetology program looks forward to continuing this community partnership with schools participating in Cuts for Kids events.

To learn more about the cosmetology programs at Mid-State, visit www.mstc.edu/programs/cosmetology or contact Missy Skurzewski-Servant at missy.skurzewskiservant@mstc.edu.

The Salon@MidState is open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and offers a variety of beauty and hair care services, including cuts, color, manicures, pedicures and facials. To schedule an appointment call 715-422-5531.