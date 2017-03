City Times Staff

Brave souls lounge under the sun at about 8 AM on a chilly Friday morning, waiting for the seasonal opening of Belts’ Soft Serve.

The community staple opens for it’s 37th season of selling cones, sundaes and shakes at 11 AM on March 3.

Local residents have made an annual tradition of camping overnight on the property, located at 2140 Division St., the evening before its seasonal opening.

Regular hours are 11 AM to 10 PM, seven days a week.