Post Secondary Night Offered at SPASH

By Robert Whitmire

What are your plans after high school?

The Post-Secondary Night and Career Fair is an opportunity to explore options for students to pursue following high school.

SPASH will host its annual PSN March 15 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM in the field house.

The purpose of the evening is to not only provide information to students in grades 7–12, but also to give families the opportunity to ask questions.

“Last year we had over 1,000 attendees from Stevens Point and also from surrounding districts,” said SPASH counselor Jenessa Reid. “We are expanding the career fair portion this year as we received a lot of positive feedback from families regarding the information they obtained from the representatives who attended last year.”

Event coordinators expect a wide variety of four-year colleges and universities, technical colleges, military representatives, apprenticeship representatives and area business representatives for students to meet and obtain information regarding opportunities.

“For business representatives, the main advantages include being able to educate students regarding the types of careers available to them–and encourage them to return to Stevens Point after they graduate from college,” said Reid. “They also are able to recruit students who would like to enter the workforce immediately after high school graduation and they can make contact with parents who may be looking for employment or looking to make a career change.”

The night will also include break-out sessions that families can attend to learn more about Mid-State Technical College and UW-Stevens Point, as well as two sessions regarding the benefits of taking advanced placement and transcripted classes at SPASH.

Mid-State Technical College will have their bus called the “MIKE” (Manufacturing, Innovation, and Knowledge Experience) on hand. The 40-foot RV-style bus incorporates a mobile computer lab, laser measuring system, 3-D printer and small scale Haas CNC milling machine.

“The purpose of the MIKE is to promote and highlight the manufacturing industry to students and displaced workers as well as engage people in the manufacturing experience,” Reid explained.

The event is open to all students in grades 7–12 and their families, including students from surrounding school district, as well as parochial, private and home school students.