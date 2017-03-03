UPDATE: Man Charged w/ Felony After Songbird Ln. Disturbance

By Brandi Makuski

A 23-year-old man is in custody after he caused about $15,000 in property damage on the 900 block of Songbird Lane.

Henry Fuentes, of Stevens Point, was arrested after a dramatic standoff which lasted just over an hour on March 2 on the city’s east side. When officers arrived at about 5:45 PM, Fuentes reportedly was “aggressive and confrontational” with officers, breaking apartment windows and throwing dinner plates and furniture at officers.

Fuentes was not a resident of the apartment, but visiting someone who lived there, according to a news release from the Stevens Point Police Department.

Portage Co. deputies used a bullhorn from outside the building in an attempt to convince Fuentes to surrender, but eventually had to force their way into his apartment, deploying a taser and nonlethal beanbags bullets to subdue him.

Fuentes was out on bond for an unrelated charge and is currently in custody at the Portage Co. Jail, being held on $2,000 cash bail. He returns to court March 6.

The SPPD has requested charges for felonious criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Stevens Point Fire Dept. and Portage Co. EMS all assisted at the scene.