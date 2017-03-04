Elizabeth Louise Raasch, 58

Elizabeth “Betsy” Louise Raasch (Nagorski), age 58, of Plover, Wis., died unexpectedly Thurs., March 2, 2017 at Theda Clarke hospital in Neenah, Wis. after a sudden brain injury, with her son and daughters at her side.

Betsy was born on Oct. 25, 1958 in Stevens Point, Wis., the daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Jezeski) Nagorski. She attended the local schools and graduated from a local beauty academy to become a hair stylist. She held multiple jobs in and around the area throughout her life.

She married her first husband, Kenneth Lynn Dekeyser, who passed away Feb. 24, 2010; and her second husband Richard Raasch, who preceded her in death on Aug. 8, 2012.

Betsy became guardian to her daughter Ali when she was six months old. Much of her time was spent taking care of her family but she liked to sew and crochet and work on puzzles in her spare time.

There were many challenges throughout her life but she never gave up. She will be remembered for her spirited nature, stubborn determination and beautiful smile.

Betsy is survived by her son Josh Dekeyser, Plover Wis., and six daughters: Ali Raasch, Plover; Michelle (Andrew) Campbell, Janesville, Wis.; Melissa (Carlos) Duque, Virginia Beach, Va.; Lisa Raasch, Wausau, Wis; Laurie Raasch, Stevens Point; and Lacey Raasch, Stevens Point.

She is also survived by two sisters, Gerri Stanczyk (Larry) Durham, NC and Judi Ann Nagorski, Plover; five brothers: Greg Nagorski, Del City, Okla., Conrad Nagorski, Kenneth Nagorski (Darlene Kosobucki), Ronald Nagorski (Joyce Cieslewicz) and Richard Nagorski (Patricia Podach) all from the Stevens Point/Plover area.

Her nephew Jason Nagorski (Stacie Thede) supported Josh throughout this difficult time helping with arrangements and offering advice and guidance with the multitude of decisions. Betsy is also survived by 14 grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Kenneth DeKeyser, second husband Richard Raasch, her parents Raymond and Florence Nagorski, brother Raymond Nagorski, Jr. and sisters Florence Ann Kazmierczak and Rosemary Borchardt.

There will be a memorial service at the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church at 3210 Maple Dr., Plover, Wis. on Sunday, March 12 at 4 PM. Visitation will be from 3 PM until 4 PM.

A luncheon in the church hall will follow for friends and family. A dish to pass would be gratefully appreciated. Donations will be used to offset the expense of the funeral.

Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings in Heaven where our loved ones shine down upon us to let us know they are happy and finally at peace.