SPASH Boys Basketball Blows Past Superior

By Robert Whitmire

The SPASH Boys Basketball team scored early and often and came away with a 88–53 win over visiting Superior in WIAA regional action at the fieldhouse.

The win moves the Panthers into the regional final Saturday night when they host Chippewa Falls, a 57–51 winner over Eau Claire Memorial.

Game time is scheduled for 7 PM at the SPASH Fieldhouse.

“Coach Anderson told us to play SPASH basketball, come out and put our foot on the pedal and finish it,” said Keon’te Williams.

Junior Drew Blair led all scorers with 23 points and Joey Hauser lit up the board with 19 points to lead the Panther attack. Hauser’s points put him over the 1000 point career total.

SPASH takes the floor Saturday night as the No. 2 seed in the bracket. Falls comes to town as the No. 7 seed.

“We are ready to go,” said Williams. “Coach always tells us that as soon as playoffs come, it’s a sprint to the finish line.”

The winner of Saturday’s game will travel to Eau Claire Memorial Thurs., March 9 to take on the winner of a match-up between Eau Claire North and Appleton West.

North, the No. 3 seed, advanced with a convincing 68–50 win over D.C. Everest. West pulled out a 49–45 win over Oshkosh West to move on.

SPASH Scoring:



Drew Blair 23; Joey Hauser 19; Andrew Erdman 11; Keon’te Williams 11; Beau Rosenthal 6; Brennan Mueller 5; Travis Johnson 5; Logan Lewis 4; Michael Vitt 2; Sam Simmons 1; Spencer Tyson 1.