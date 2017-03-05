SPASH Boys Basketball Wins Regional

By Robert Whitmire

“We just want to keep playing,” was the comment from junior Joey Hauser following the SPASH boys basketball team’s 83–46 win over visiting Chippewa Falls in the WIAA regional final Saturday night.

Hauser, who surpassed the 1000-point-mark for his career the night before, led all scorers with 25 points. Drew Blair lit up the board with 20 and Beau Rosenthal added 14 for the Panthers.

Leading 39 – 24 at the half, the Panthers blew the game open with a 25–2 run to open the second powered by three quick 3-pointers from junior Forward Andrew Erdman.

“We’re playing well as a team right now,” said Hauser. “We have great teamwork, we’re moving the ball well and our defense has really stepped up.”

The Panthers hit 21 two-pointers, 10 three-pointers and were 11 for 12 at the free throw line.

Chippewa Falls, who finishes the season with a 12 -12 overall record, was led in scoring by senior guard Dawson Mathwig with 15 points.

SPASH moves on to play Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday, March 9. Game time is scheduled for 7 PM. North took a thrilling double overtime win, 67–61, over Appleton West to move on to the sectional round and comes into the game as the No. 3 seed in the bracket.

The Huskies finished first in the Big Rivers Conference with a 10–2 record. Both SPASH and North bring 20–4 overall records to Thursday night’s contest.

SPASH Scoring

Joey Hauser 25; Drew Blair 20; Beau Rosenthal 14; Andrew Erdman 13; Brennan Mueller 3; Evan Vollendorf 3; Keon’te Williams 3; Spencer Tyson 2.