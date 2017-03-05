Townhomes Proposed for City’s East Side

Director says move would help fill gap in single-family options

By Brandi Makuski

City plan commissioners on Monday will be asked to approve a four-building rental unit inside Parkdale Park.

The park, a subdivision already home to another rental complex, various office buildings, the Ice Hawks Ice Area and one location of The Store, is located on Badger Ave., and encompasses a portion of a wellhead protection area.

Community Development Director Michael Ostrowski described the units as “1400-square-foot townhome-type homes,” something he said was “sorely needed in the city”.

“It’s all private development, so there’s no city infrastructure needed here, no cost to the city,” Ostrowski said. “Those are the types of developments ideal for a city like ours because there’s nothing we need to do; they’d be responsible for all the plowing, garbage pickup, everything.”

The city currently has restrictions for development in the area, allowing for only 20 percent development of the wetland area. But according to city documents, leaving 80 percent of the wetlands “in a natural, undisturbed and undeveloped state” was a city-imposed restriction made in 2004. Prior to annexation into the city, the area was heavily used by agriculture operations in the area, and subject to chemical fertilizer treatments. The restriction can be removed by the City Council.

The four buildings would offer a mix of two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, with either five or six units each, for a total of 22 rental units.

“It’s something we really don’t have here in Stevens Point, and this type of single-family housing is sorely needed,” Ostrowski said. “But given the size, the price-point and a location that is very desirable, it would also be ideal for young professionals and empty-nesters.”

The city is currently undergoing a housing survey as part of its comprehensive plan update, and while the results won’t be in until sometime this summer, Ostrowski said a lack of single-family housing is a common complaint his office receives from residents, new businesses and developers.

“That’s a number of units we could really use in this community,” he said. “I believe there will be a number of units like this in the city that will need to be built to meet demand.”

The project, backed by Amherst-based Blenker Companies Inc., includes a nearby office complex, where Stevens Point-based engineering firm Point of Beginning would relocate its headquarters. That 7,500-square foot building would be located on the lot just north of Hwy. 10 and just east of The Store.

The Plan Commission meets at 6 PM on Monday, March 6 at the Lincoln Center, 1519 Water Street. The public is welcome to attend.