UPDATE: Convict Faces Life in Prison for New Child Sex Assault Charge

By Brandi Makuski

A Wisconsin Rapids man is being held on $50,000 cash bond after being accused of longtime child molestation.

Michael D. Martin, 46, has been charged with first-degree sex assault of a child under the age of 13. The girl, identified only as having been born in 2001, came forward last month alleging Martin had sexual contact with her during a series of incidents at Martin’s Town of Grant home between 2007 and 2012.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl said Martin began touching her in a sexual manner when she was six year old. He also forced her to touch him in a sexual manner, and on several occasions wore only a bathrobe around the girl, intentionally exposing himself to her, the complaint says.

Martin told the girl not to tell anyone about the abuse, the girl told investigators, and he would often give her gifts, to include a locket with both of their photos inside, and also building her a new playhouse.

According to court records, Martin was previously convicted of engaging in repeat sexual acts with a child and second-degree child sex assault, and was sentenced to six years in prison by Judge Thomas Flugaur in 1999.

The maximum prison term for the current B-class Felony against Martin is 60 years, but Assistant District Attorney Louis Molepske said his office has charged Martin as a persistent offender.

“So what he’s actually facing is life imprisonment without the possibility of parole; it’s the most serious possible penalty based on his past offenses,” Molepske said.

Martin returns to court for his initial appearance March 6.