Letter: City Will Benefit from Jennings’ ‘Dedication’ to Community

To the Editor-

I am writing this letter to endorse Tori Jennings, candidate for alderperson in District 1.

I have known Tori for the past two years, and I am continually impressed with her dedication to the Stevens Point community. I am a fifth generation Wisconsinite who grew up in the same Stevens Point home that has been in my family for several generations.

As someone who is now raising my own family in the area, I am grateful that there are individuals with a long-term vision like Tori willing to engage in public service. Ms. Jennings is fiercely devoted to our business community, schools, downtown, university, and natural resources. She has invested countless hours in advocating for policies that enhance our public and natural spaces.

Stevens Point would benefit greatly from the knowledge, skills, and community investment that Ms. Jennings would bring as an alderperson.

Jess Bowers

Stevens Point