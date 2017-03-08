Photo of the Day: One Interesting Workday

HomeTop StoriesPhoto of the Day: One Interesting Workday

(City Times photo)

City Times Staff

An employee of Furniture & Appliance Mart collects insulation debris that blew from the building’s interior after a wall of the corporate headquarters, 2917 Business Park Dr., fell away on March 8.

A portion of the building’s rear support wall gave way during sustained 30-plus mile-an-hour winds on Wednesday morning.

Wisconsin Public Service has reported thousands of power outages since Monday across the region, caused by downed trees and power lines.

As of 10:30 AM on Wednesday, about 1,000 customers in the Stevens Point/Plover area continue to be without power.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 7 PM on March 8.

