Thomas Yeager, formerly of Stevens Point, passed away March 2, 2017 in Altoona, Wis.

A private family memorial will take place at a later date. Shuda Funeral Services of Stevens Point & Plover are assisting the family.

Tom was born, May, 15, 1937 in Minocqua, Wis, to his parents, Leslie & Florence (Antoinette) Yaeger. Tom loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved hunting and had a passion for Country/Western music. Tom was in a Country/Western band most of his adult life, the last band he played with was called “Stage Coach”.

There he formed lasting friendships with his band-mates and dear friends; Ron, Gerry, Roger, John, Stacy and Denny. He was a published author and wrote western novels.

Thomas worked as a glazier for a glass company and even installed windows in the Sears tower. He loved the outdoors, and especially hunting and raising huskies and dog sled racing.

Tom is survived by his five children; Ty, Joy, Crystal, Jenny and Heidi. He is preceded in death by his parents & his son Brett.

