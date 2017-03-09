Letter: Evers ‘Unquestionably’ Best Choice for State Super

To the Editor-

As the incumbent in the race for the Wisconsin Superintendent for Public Instruction, Tony Evers is unquestionably the superior choice. His accomplishments in guiding our educational systems through (and out of) the Leave No Child Behind era are unparalleled.

In his past national role of president of the Council of Chief State School Officers he helped create and garner support for the Every Student Succeeds Act and successfully implemented it locally, initiating statewide listening sessions.

Under Evers, the Advanced Placement program performance has continued to grow; collaboration with the Department of Natural Resources and the Wisconsin Center for Environmental Education enhances the Green and Healthy Schools Wisconsin program; the development of the Accountability Design Team and the annual School Report Card provide a national model; and the reception of the $2 million grant will improve career pathways—all pointing to real leadership.

Vote for a winner. Vote for Tony Evers.

Lois Lawler

Stevens Point