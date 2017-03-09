Police: Man Traded Drugs for Sex Acts w/ Teen Boys

By Brandi Makuski

A Stevens Point man faces more than 120 years in prison after being charged with trading marijuana for oral sex with teenage boys.

West A. Rodriguez, 32, made his initial appearance in Portage Co. Circuit Court on March 6. He has been charged with three counts of delivery of THC and three counts of sex assault of a child under the age of 16.

According to the complaint, Rodriguez offered three 15-year-old boys marijuana if they allowed him to perform oral sex on them, which at times occurred when all three boys were simultaneously Rodriguez’ living room. The boys also slept over at Rodriguez’ apartment on some of those occasions, the complaint says, during which Rodriguez would attempt to assault the boys while they slept.

The assaults occurred on at least 10 or 11 occasions, the complaint says, after Rodriguez would contact the boys privately on Facebook.

When interviewed by police, Rodriguez admitted he would “hang out” with the boys and provide them with marijuana, but he stopped after alleging the boys were attempting to blackmail him.

He initially denied the sexual contact, but after detectives showed him the incriminating Facebook messages, he admitted to the arrangement, saying he believed the boys were older.

He returns to court March 20.