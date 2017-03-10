Police & Sheriff Calls, March 3-9

March 3

Thief: A 40-year-old woman called police to report a 41-year-old man was entering a business on the 200 block of W. Clark St. at 1:59 PM and stealing items from the building. Seized were an Apple iPad, tobacco products, Five Hour Energy and a red backpack. Total value of the items was estimated over $400.

Not a Nice Neighbor: A 36-year-old woman called police at 6:35 PM to report a 35-year-old man had made threats about killing her dog on the 800 block of Sixth Ave.

Ill-Mannered Child: A 35-year-old woman on Franklin St. called police at 7:40 PM to report a dispute with her 11-year-old daughter.

March 4

In the Park After Dark: Deputies warned a 33-year-old woman for parking in Lower Whiting Park after hours at 12:11 AM.

Assault: Deputies responded to a Morgan Ave. home in Junction City after a caller there reported an assault against a 21-year-old woman. The 40-year-old male suspect was arrested for aggravated assault at 10:53 PM.

Downtown Assault: Officers were called to a tavern on the 1300 block of Second St. at 1:33 AM when someone reported an assault. The men, ages 23 and 30, are suspected in assaulting a 28-year-old woman.

Unwanted Drunk: A 33-year-old woman called police at 2:30 AM to request assistance in removing her intoxicated 36-year-old boyfriend from her Fourth Ave. home.

Threats: A 32-year-old woman reported at 10:59 AM she’d been receiving threatening text messages her from 37-year-old ex-boyfriend.

Smoke From the Ears: A 37-year-old woman called police at 4:16 PM to complain her landlord wouldn’t allow her to smoke inside her Strongs Ave. apartment. The woman became angry with the dispatcher and hung up.

March 5

Theft: A 21-year-old woman called police at 1:45 AM to report someone had stolen her winter jacket, $40 in cash, her Wisconsin driver’s license and a set of keys from her Main St. home. Estimated value of the loss is $180.

Angry at the Drive-Thru? An employee of Jimmy Johns, 108 Division St., reported that someone had damaged their drive-thru speaker box sometime overnight. Estimated value of the damage is $1,100.

March 6

Domestic Battery: Police arrested a 32-year-old man following a reported domestic disturbance involving a 28-year-old woman. Police reported several children witnessed the incident at 11:29 AM.

Pawned Loot: Police were called to E-Way Pawn on Church St. after a caller reported two stolen items had been pawned there. An electric guitar and AMP foot petal, valued at $325, were seized by police.

Attempted Break-In: A 36-year-old woman called police at 5:46 PM to report a 38-year-old man was trying to break in to her W. Karner St. home.

March 7

Drugs & More: Two men, both 34, were arrested on Hwy. 54 in Plover at 2:25 AM for multiple charges, including operating while revoking, unauthorized registration plate, possession of drug paraphernalia and second offense of possession of THC. Deputies seized a glass smoking pipe, one joint with a burnt end and an unspecified amount of marijuana.

Unruly Child: Police were called to a Fourth Ave. school at 2:02 PM after a caller there reported an out-of-control child.

March 8

You’re Not the Mailman: A 55-year-old woman called deputies at 2:06 PM to report a suspicious motorist was driving around her Hwy 54 neighborhood opening mailboxes.

March 9

Passed Out & Still Noisy: A caller from the 700 block of Illinois Ave. called police at 12:24 AM to report a neighboring couple placed a loud radio in their garage window, then passed out drunk.

Assault: Police took report of an assault on Pine Ridge Dr. at 10:40 AM.

You’re Going to Hell: A caller reported witnessing a 37-year-old man throwing rocks at a church located near Church and Main streets at 9:39 PM.