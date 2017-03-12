2017 Poppy Princes Named

City Times Staff

Post 6 American Legion has named this year’s Poppy Princess.

Rebecca Smart, 15, will reign as the senior Poppy Princess. She is a sophomore at Pacelli High School. Junior Princess is her 11-year-old sister, Angelina Smart, a fifth grader at St. Stephen’s.

Both girls are junior members of the American Legion Auxiliary. They are the daughters of Charles and Tina Smart of Stevens Point.

The princesses bring awareness to the Poppy Program, one that distributes millions of bright red crepe-paper poppies in exchange for contributions to assist disabled and hospitalized veterans.

Poppies are the official memorial flower of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. It’s a tradition that dates back to World War I. Poppies grew wild on the battlefields in Belgium and France, a point many soldiers remembered when they returned home.

The flowers were made famous in a poem, “In Flanders Fields,” written by Canadian officer Col. John McCrea during World War I: