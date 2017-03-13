DIY Network Seeks Remote Cabin Remodelers

City Times Staff

A national television show is searching Wisconsin for its next cabin renovation series star.

Due to the overwhelming success of DIY Network’s, Maine Cabin Masters, Dorsey Pictures is searching Wisconsin, along with Minnesota and Michigan, for the “next soon-to-be-stars of the cabin-renovation space”.

According to a news release from Dorsey Pictures, a Colorado-based production company that has contributed content to The History Channel, DIY and The Discovery Channel, is looking for a local team who rehabs old cabins for fun.

“Our cameras will follow the entire reclaim process: discovering the forgotten and fallen cabins, tracking down the owners (living or deceased), setting up makeshift camps during the rehab process, and witnessing the team as they adapt, improvise, and persevere in the face of remarkable challenges to save old forgotten remote properties, breathing new life into them,” the release reads in part.

Anyone with interest who specializes in reclaim renovation, contact whayes@dorseytv.com as soon as possible as casting for builders/contractors has begun.

Interested parties should include the following information in their email:

Your name, name of your crew, brief biography and website

A photo of yourself and your crew

The location of the property/project & type of structure, with photo

Major hurdles to reach the abandoned property

Transportation expectations of materials and crew

For more information, go to http://www.diynetwork.com/shows/maine-cabin-masters.